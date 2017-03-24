From Temple Police dash camera video

It wasn't your typical police chase Thursday afternoon for a Temple Police officer, who spent part of his day trying to wrangle a runaway cow.

Police received a call about a cow on the loose near the area of South 31st Street and West Ave H.

The officer observed the cow and followed it as it moved through the neighborhoods. He managed to briefly corral the cow in a fenced off area but the cow suddenly turned around and charged the officer. Luckily, he managed to dodge the high tempered heifer.

The officer's efforts were captured on his dashboard camera.





Efforts were made to locate the cow to include use of individuals on horseback. However, they were unsucessful.

The Cow was last scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday heading east outside the city limits.

© 2017 KCEN-TV