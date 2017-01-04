WVEC
Texas' favorite stoner thanks Snoop Dogg for Christmas sweater

Shawna Reding, KVUE 5:13 PM. EST January 04, 2017

AUSTIN - Snoop Dogg's gift for his friend and Texas musician Willie Nelson this Christmas encouraged him to do some baking. But it had nothing to do with your traditional holiday cookies.

Nelson, Texas' favorite stoner, tweeted a photo of himself in a red Christmas sweater with a festive ... foliage of some sort. Words stitched just below Nelson's smiling face read, "Smoke weed."

 

 

It's safe to say it was a green Christmas at that household this season.


