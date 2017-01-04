Texas' favorite stoner thanks Snoop Dogg for Christmas sweater

Nelson, Texas' favorite stoner, tweeted a photo of himself in a red Christmas sweater with a festive ... foliage of some sort. Words stitched just below Nelson's smiling face read, "Smoke weed." (Photo: Screenshot of Willie Nelson's tweet)

AUSTIN - Snoop Dogg's gift for his friend and Texas musician Willie Nelson this Christmas encouraged him to do some baking. But it had nothing to do with your traditional holiday cookies.

Nelson, Texas' favorite stoner, tweeted a photo of himself in a red Christmas sweater with a festive ... foliage of some sort. Words stitched just below Nelson's smiling face read, "Smoke weed."

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

It's safe to say it was a green Christmas at that household this season.