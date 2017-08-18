The future of confederate monuments

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Getty Images)

From federal to local, confederate monuments are top of mind for many politicians. US Senator Tim Kaine believes localities need to have open dialogue about the monuments.

"I trust mayors of these communities or heads of the county boards to, what you ought to do is have a really deep and soulful listening engaged process with your citizenry and make decisions," said Kaine during a stop in Virginia Beach.

He said that's exactly what he during his time in Richmond. "We re-named some bridges that had been named for Civil War generals to Civil Rights heroes, but every time we did that we had a listening process," said Kaine.

13NewsNow asked Kaine, when he looks at the confederate monuments, what does he see?

"I see a tiny little slice of the cities histories," said Kaine. "Why in a Commonwealth that's as obsessed with history as Virginia is, do we pay so much attention to four years of the Civil War, and so little attention to 250 years of the contributions of slaves?"

President Trump criticizes the removal of the statues on Twitter. On Thursday he typed "Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments."

He also said "Can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"

It may be safe to say the President won't like what Kaine wants to do federally. "I am going to co-sponsor a resolution, a federal resolution, to remove confederate statues from the Capitol," said Kaine.

