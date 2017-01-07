WVEC
Thousands without power in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 2:41 PM. EST January 07, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- About 2,000 customers in Virginia Beach are without power.

According to Dominion Virginia Power, most repairs should be complete in between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here to view Dominion's outage map.

