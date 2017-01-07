Close Thousands without power in Virginia Beach Staff , WVEC 2:41 PM. EST January 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- About 2,000 customers in Virginia Beach are without power.According to Dominion Virginia Power, most repairs should be complete in between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.Click here to view Dominion's outage map. WVEC Traffic Alert: Icy roads, lowered speed limits; Lesner Bridge reopens WVEC Hampton Roads pets enjoy the snow WVEC How to keep your kids busy during a winter storm CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage Va. Beach man among Ft. Lauderdale victims 13News Now at 11 Weather Forecast, 1/7/17 13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 1/7/17 Deteriorating traffic conditions as winter storm moves through WVEC Live Video Whale in distress reported by Rudee Inlet Lesner Bridge shut down in Virginia Beach Emergency crews prepare for the winter storm Search for violent fugitive More Stories Traffic Alert: Icy roads, lowered speed limits;… Jan. 7, 2017, 4:23 a.m. Snow tapers off this evening Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m. State police respond to 84 traffic crashes in… Jan. 7, 2017, 7:38 a.m.
