Thousands without power across Southside Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Thousands are without power across three cities in Southside Hampton Roads.

As of 8:30 a.m., Dominion Virginia Power's outage map showed 2,850 customers are without power in Portsmouth and another 859 are without power in Suffolk. Both incidents have been attributed to a circuit outage.

Power is expected to be restored in between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Another 523 customers are without power in the area of Windy Road and Shady Road in Chesapeake. According to Dominion Power, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Power for that area is expected to be restored in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

