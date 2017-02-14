Time almost up to apply for VDOT Toll Relief Program

Inside the new westbound Midtown Tunnel. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Time runs out Wednesday for people hoping to get some help paying down tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

Drivers have until February 15 to apply for the Virginia Department of Transportation's Toll Relief Program.

VDOT officials said the program is meant to assist people who live in Portsmouth and Norfolk and who use the tunnels.

To qualify for the program, people have to:

Live in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

Have or obtain a Virginia E-ZPass transponder and registered account

Once a qualified participant’s Virginia E-ZPass transponder has recorded eight trips or more through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month, VDOT said a refund of 75 cents per trip will be credited to the person's Virginia E-ZPass account.

