Today: Judge to hear Hague 'Love Locks' case

Padlocks on the Hague footbridge is causing a stir with some residents (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The fight over hundreds of "love locks" at the Hague footbridge continues in Norfolk.

A judge is expected to hear the case on Monday morning.

While some see the locks as a symbol of love, neighbors have been asking to remove them since 2015, calling them an eyesore.

The city only removes the locks when they are in poor condition, or when they get in the way of maintenance or safety.

Officials have previously said the locks do not violate city code.

