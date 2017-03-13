Tour of The Waterside District While It's Under Construction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
13News Now at Noon Weather Forecast, 3/13/17
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/13/17
-
Inmate found dead Hampton Roads Regional Jail
-
Possible meth lab in Virginia Beach
-
Sailor sentenced for deadly Oceanfront shooting
-
Dog mauled
-
Travel delays build as storm moves across U.S.
-
Too racy for storefront display?
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
More Stories
-
Fight at party leads to gunfire, car damage in Newport NewsMar 13, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
McAuliffe declares state of emergency ahead of winter stormMar 13, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Heavy rain and strong windsFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.