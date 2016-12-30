Townsend finds life in Townsend, Va.

13News Now Anchor Philip Townsend visits Townsend, Va.

TOWNSEND, Va. (WVEC) --- 13News Now reporter Philip Townsend visited the township of Townsend Friday to find out a little more about the place with which he shares a name.

Locals will tell you, there isn’t a whole lot to do or see in Townsend.

The feature of the town is a post office, and there are only a few dozen homes that line its main thoroughfare.

But you can find history and heart in this small town.

“Some call it god’s country,” said local Howard Scott.

Scott’s family owns the 200-year-old home and farm at the head of the town.

Following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather, at 27, the younger Scott is one of only three next-generation farmers on the shore.

That means in the next 20 to 30 years, he could be one of the only farmers left in Townsend.

“It’s a dying breed,” Scott said.

But he does it because he loves it, and he has known that since he was just a kid.

“My blood sweat and tears are out on this farm,” said Scott. “It’s everything to me.”

