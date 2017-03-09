Tractor trailer driver charged after crash that hurt state trooper, teenager

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police charged a tractor trailer driver from Maryland after a crash that left a trooper injured Thursday.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that Trooper I.K. Ibrahim stopped a car for speeding on Interstate 64 westbound near Jefferson Avenue.

Ibrahim's cruiser and the car were on the shoulder when the tractor trailer ran off the road and sideswiped the cruiser and car around 12:30 a.m.

The trooper was sitting in his cruiser at the time. Medics took him to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries then released.

The driver of the car the trooper stopped was an 18-year-old from Williamsburg. She was not hurt. Her 17-year-old passenger had a minor injury and received treatment at the scene.

Lester A. Diggs, 65, of Waldorf, Maryland was driving the tractor trailer. He was not hurt. Troopers charged him with Reckless Driving and said fatigue was a factor in wreck.

The tractor trailer was carrying 1,000 pounds of U.S. mail.

Geller reminded people of Virginia’s MOVE OVER law, which was enacted in 2002. The state law requires drivers to yield the right-of-way or reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicles on highways – to include vehicles with amber, blue and red flashing emergency lights.

