Troopers identify driver killed in crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died Wednesday morning after his Jeep ran off Ware Neck Road and hit several trees.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman said the wreck took place around 8 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ware Neck Road.

Medics took the driver, 58-year-old Tom Langley Gilley, to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital where he died.

Gilley, who lived in the 6100 block of Ware Neck Road, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anaya said the cause of the wreck was not weather-related.

