Truck carrying hogs overturns in Smithfield, driver charged

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver is facing charges after hog carrying truck overturned in Smithfield on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Four Square Road, near Courthouse Highway.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokesperson for Virginia State Police, says the driver, 32-year-old Brian Crockett was en route to Smithfield Foods when he ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

Anaya says Crocket was not injured, and it is not clear how many hogs were injured or died.

Crockett is charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

