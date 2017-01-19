Trump Transition: Trade and the Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia (Photo: Department of Transportation)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Oranges are produced in states such as California, Arizona, Texas or Florida, which specialize in producing them and are then shipped around the United States.



"We are exporting those commodities which we can produce at relatively lower cost than they can," said Professor Vinod Agarwal.



It is the basis for global trade in which counties such as Mexico and China where labor costs are low, can make and ship products to the United States with a low tariff, or tax, to send them to the United States to be sold.



President-elect Donald Trump said he would hit Mexican and China with tariffs of 35% tariff and 45%, respectively.

China, the biggest importer to the Port of Virginia.



"Almost every piece of clothing you have on you is made oversees," said the economics professor at Old Dominion University who has been analyzing the potential effects on Hampton Roads.



"When we participate in international trade, the basic principle is countries will specialize in commodities that they are relativity better at," he told us.

But because goods are cheaper to produce oversees, many U.S. manufactures closed down factories and moved them abroad, then shipped their goods back in the county under a relativity lower tariff.

Air condition maker, "Carrier" planned to move its factory from Indiana to Mexico, which would have triggered a loss of an estimated 1,000 jobs.

But when Mr. Trump threatened to slap the company with a 35% tariff, Carrier reversed course.

"So domestic producers who were not able to compete with those companies earlier might be able to get back into business and yes produce some more."



At the Port of Virginia which employs 6,373 workers was found by a College of William and Mary study to dole out an estimated $700 million a year in salaries. China is its biggest importer with textiles such as clothing and toys, being the top product.



Agarwal said that it would create a boost in jobs, but advances in automation would mean that many of those jobs would not return and for those that do, the cost of labor associated with making their products could be cost prohibitive, according to Argawal.

"You buy shirts for example, you go to Walmart you may pay about $15," he told us. "They're going to start paying for $20."

He said that a higher tariff would also affect the number of people who are employed at the port and the money that it generates for the Hampton Roads community.



"The irony here is the world is changing very fast and we need to keep on changing with the world," he said while speaking of the need to look at different avenues to produce new types of jobs.



While it remains uncertain if or when the President-elect would formally introduce a tariff increase, the Port of Virginia is planning to $320 million expansion project in an effort to generate more business for the Hampton Roads economy.

