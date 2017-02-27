Trump's possible budget worrying a local domestic violence organization

(Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - President Donald Trump heads to Newport News on Thursday. His visit will come just days after outlining the priorities in his first budget.

Reports suggest the budget will call for huge increases in military spending, but that could come at the expense of funds that currently are used to help victims of domestic violence.

"If I would have stayed, I wouldn't be here today," said a domestic violence survivor.



Physical and emotional abuse nearly killed this survivor. “I always knew that I was going to die. I always thought about it every day. If I didn't leave I'm going to die."



12 years ago, she left with her children and never turned back. From support groups to counseling, she credits the Samaritan House for saving her life.



The survivor said, "My safe haven, no one knew where I was. It was like I took on a whole new identity."



What concerns her are reports that President Trump's budget may reduce, or eliminate, funding for programs that saved her life. VAWA grants, or grants that help to provide emergency hotlines and shelters for those in abusive relationship are at risk.



"People need this, there is so much of a need. It follows you wherever you go. The children need it.



Samaritan House Executive Director, Robin Gauthier, says the programs serve 1,800 people a year.



"Our transitional housing is funded by the office on violence against woman and that is a grant that is over 285,000 thousand a year, over a period of three years. That’s the one we are really concerned about," Gauthier said.



Gauthier says the grants are crucial to help victims get back on their feet and turn their live around. If funding is cut for some of the programs at the Samaritan House, employees say they will do everything they can to continue helping and serving victims.

