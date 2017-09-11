Two charged with commercial sex trafficking, prostitution in Va Beach

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were arrested and charged with commercial sex trafficking and prostitution after an undercover police investigation.

According to court documents, an undercover officer responded to an ad on the website backpage, under the “Virginia Beach women looking for men” section. The officer set up a “quick visit appointment” for $80.

On August 25, the officer was directed to a room at Econolodge on Northampton Boulevard. When he arrived, he met 24-year-old Cameran Dudley. After exchanging money, Dudley was arrested and charged with prostitution.

According to the search warrant, police were in the middle of searching her hotel room when 24-year-old Marquese Trae-von Collins knocked on the door. After being taken into custody, Collins said he came to the room because Dudley was not responding to his calls and texts and he became worried.

While in custody, Collins said he knew Dudley had been a prostitute for years and provided her transportation from Indiana to Virginia Beach. The search warrant said he provides security to keep her safe.

13News Now reached out to the Econolodge location about the incident but a representative said “no comment.” Police said it is still an active investigation.

Collins was charged with commercial sex trafficking, using a vehicle to promote prostitution, aiding prostitution and frequenting/maintaining a bawdy place. Dudley was charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), prostitution and maintaining a bawdy place.

Collins is currently in the Virginia Beach City Jail and denied an interview request. Dudley posted a $5,000 bond.

