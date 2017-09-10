Two injured from gunshot wounds in Va. Beach

Virginia Beach police car (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 5500 block of Campus Drive on Saturday.

Officials received a call for a gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m., when authorities arrived they located two injured people.

The first victim is a male between the ages of 15 to 17 years old, and the second was an adult female. Both were transferred to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the case remains under investigation by member of the department's homicide unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5877) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

