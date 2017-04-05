Two Payless stores closing in Va. Beach, Chesapeake

(Photo: http://www.payless.com/)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Payless ShoeSource is closing two locations in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

According to USA Today, the discount footwear chain sought bankruptcy court protection Tuesday, announcing it will close 400 stores after facing bruising competition from online retailers and other setbacks.

The two local stores that are set to close are in the Haygood Shopping Center in Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Square location in Chesapeake.

The chain said that under a reorganization plan, it will shed debt, attract new capital, boost its e-commerce efforts and emerge stronger and more competitive.

Click here to learn more about the company's decision.

© 2017 WVEC-TV