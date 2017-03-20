Two people accused of trying to rob drugstore in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division said two people tried to rob the CVS Pharmacy in the 900 block of W. Mercury Blvd. on March 19, 2017. (Photo: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for two people who tried to rob a CVS Pharmacy on Sunday.

Emergency received a call about the incident at the drugstore in the 900 block of W. Mercury Blvd. at 1:49 a.m.

Investigators said the people went into the business with guns and demanded "property." When they didn't get it, they left.

The Hampton Police Division released these descriptions of the people accused of the crime:

Suspect 1

Male, approximately 6'2" tall, 200 pounds.

He wore a blue, neoprene ski mask with a white design on the front of it, a black, hooded sweatshirt underneath a fluorescent yellow traffic safety style jacket, black pants, black shoes, and gloves. He carried a camouflaged book bag.

Suspect 2

Black male, approximately 5'9" tall, 160 pounds.

He wore a black North Face jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and gloves.

​Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters also can send an anonymous tip via text message to Crime Line by texting "HamptonPDTIPS plus your tip" to 2744637 (CRIMES).

People who provide information to Crime Line remain anonymous and they never appear in court. If information provided to Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

