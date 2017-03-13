Two people critically hurt after head-on collision in York County

Police lights.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A three-car wreck Monday night sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash happened on Denbigh Boulevard just before RIP's Food Store.

A spokesman for the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said two of the cars involved collided head on.

One person took off from the area.

Medics took the two people with critical injuries to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

Both directions of Denbigh Boulevard were shut down and a detour was put in place.

© 2017 WVEC-TV