Two students injured after school bus crash in York County

school bus generic cropped ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two high school students are recovering from minor injuries after a school bus accident on Wednesday morning.

State Police say the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at Victory Boulevard near Big Bethel Road.

There were 11 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Two of them got hurt but are expected to be okay.

Victory Boulevard is currently blocked to unload students.

Virginia State Police troopers are on the scene investigating.

© 2017 WVEC-TV