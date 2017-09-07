U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage at 96 facilities in Florida

Eleven U-Haul Companies across Florida are preemptively offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. Irma is among the most powerful Atlantic storms recorded and prompted Governor Rick Scott to urge Floridians to take evacuation orders seriously.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

U-Haul Companies of Clearwater, Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, North Orlando, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and Western Florida have made 96 facilities across 54 cities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.

Floridians seeking self-storage assistance should click here for the full list.

