A chicken and a dog were spotted together near Deep Creek Central Elementary School.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --- An unlikely friendship was captured on camera by Norfolk resident PJ Wilkins Thursday night.

“They were just chilling and crossing the road,” Wilkins said.

She was in the car with her girlfriend’s daughter near Deep Creek Central Elementary School.

That’s when she came across a chicken and a dog holding up traffic on Moses Grandy Trail.

“It’s something you don’t see every day,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins picked up her cell phone and captured video of the two animals running back and forth.

She says another man in traffic directed the chicken back to a nearby chicken coop.

A second video sent to 13News Now by Jon Holmes shows a neighbor coming to grab the dog.

But one thing is for sure, the pair didn’t need to be rescued from each other.

“Normally a dog’s nature is to go after something like that,” Wilkins said. “But in the video it looks like it’s trying to help it cross the road for whatever reason.”

