UPDATE: Missing man with brain injury found safe

JAMES CITY CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police said early Thursday evening that a missing 76-year-old man with a brain injury had been found safe.

Kenneth Bradley left home on March 29 to pick up a pizza. He called his wife at 11 p.m. that night to say he was lost. At the time of the call, Bradley was at the corner of Meadow and Carey Streets in Richmond.

His wife and police were especially concerned because he is on medication for a brain injury that he did not have with him.

