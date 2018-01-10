U.S. Marshals looking for Virginia man charged in double homicide

Amos Jacob Arroyo. (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of their children.

Amos Jacob Arroyo, 32, has been on the run since July 2017 according to police.

On July 30, Newport News Police responded to reports of a shooting at a trailer on York River Lane. Patricia Joseph and her father Jessie Barnes were killed in the shooting. Joseph is Arroyo's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their two kids.

Police investigated the incident and identified Arroyo as the suspect. Arrest warrants were issued charging him with two counts of first degree murder and related charges.

U.S. Marshals began looking for Arroyo and located his car on Aug. 1 abandoned in a Walmart parking lot off I-95 in Pooler, Georgia.

Authorities said camera footage showed Arroyo in the Walmart on July 31, one day after the murders. He purchased several items and left his vehicle behind after leaving the store. According to police, this was the last confirmed sighting of Arroyo.

U.S. Marshals believe he left his old identity behind when he abandoned his vehicle. His ID cards were found in his car and investigators believe he is now using a fake name.

Arroyo has ties all over the country, U.S. Marshals said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 with any information regarding Arroyo.

