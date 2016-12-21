USS George Washington set for complex makeover

Courtesy Philip Townsend, WVEC

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- 13News Now toured the USS George Washington 15 miles off the shore of Norfolk Saturday.

The aircraft carrier is just days away from one of the most complex overhauls the Navy performs. It’s known as a Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH).

“Pretty much 35 percent of the maintenance for the carrier, in all of its years, will happen in the next four years,” said CMR Jip Mosman, the carrier’s chief engineer.

Mosman tells 13News Now the nuclear reactors that power the ship will be refueled, and almost everything inside the carrier will be repaired, replaced or updated.

It’s a rare procedure that happens once every 25 years for aircraft carriers.

“I figure the last time it went through an overhaul like this was when it was built,” said CMC Smitty Tocorzic.

13News Now got an inside look at the carrier as the crew prepared the ship for its final homecoming.

Once dockside, the ship will be out of service for at least four years for the RCOH.

“It’s sad to know that it’s not going to be serving the fleet,” said Mosman.

But after 20 million man hours are poured into the carrier, it will come out of the shipyard almost brand new.

“We take these large machines apart and put them back together,” said Mosman. “Making them better than what we started with.”

