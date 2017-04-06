Va. Beach CASA kicks off Pinwheels for Prevention campaign

(Photo: Virginia Beach CASA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has launched a 30-day awareness-raising campaign in hopes of spreading awareness about child abuse.

Between April 1-30, sponsors and donors place special Blue and Silver Pinwheels (provided by Virginia Beach CASA) at locations of choice throughout the community, allowing for a strong and unified message.

The blue pinwheel has become a national symbol for child abuse prevention. The hope is that this simple image reminds everyone that all children deserve a happy, safe childhood.

A free event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard of the Virginia Beach Courthouse.

Kids of all ages will enjoy activities and crafts, live animals, face painting, mascot appearances, pinwheel planting, live entertainment and for only $5 children, ages 5-17 can register to participate in our Fitness Race Course hosted by Crossfit Takeover.

Last year, more than 76,000 CASA volunteers helped more than 251,000 abused and neglected children find safe, permanent homes.

