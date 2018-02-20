Va. Beach church merges Evolution and Christianity in worship service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Most people raised in the church have learned that evolution and religion do not mix. However, one Virginia Beach church believes the two can be combined.

The Lynnhaven Colony Congregational Church started a service that’s one-of-a-kind in Hampton Roads. It teaches something called “Evolutionary Christianity.”

As the title suggests, the service merges evolution and religion into one belief, and members claim it makes them feel closer to God.

“I make the joke that I’m a runaway Catholic,” said Jordan Washneski. “It was just all the rules you had to follow that pushed me away from that sort … whereas a place like this accepts questions.”

“People look like you have two heads!” said Pastor Kim Hodges.

The merger of Christianity and Evolution beliefs are based off dense studies by theologian Ilia Delio.

To simplify, Hodges said it starts with the science behind Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, which said life came about without a higher power and by a cosmic explosion. Essentially saying that life evolved from atoms and molecules.

Christianity and creationism are the opposite and teach that God solely created the world, humans, and nature.

Hodges said if we believe the science it creates a deeper understanding of God’s love.

“I don’t know that the details of the Big Bang theory matter to me,” said Hodges. “At our CORE being, we are all from the same material and that matters on how we interact with each other. That matters how we treat another person. The amount of love, the amount of mercy and justice we portray to another person because we are made from the same ‘stuff.’”

Hodges said this belief especially helps when it comes to prayer.

“It’s not necessarily up and then down,” she explained. “It’s that there’s a connection between us. Not necessarily without God, but because of God’s divine presence in the world, there’s a connection between human beings.”

At the end of the day, she said this is an 'extension of Christianity' and it’s all about love.

“The only way to really understand it and really get a piece of it is just come and see,” said Washneski. “Experience it yourself.”

The group will continue to meet on Sundays throughout March. Each service is held at the church, which is located at 2217 W Great Neck Road.

