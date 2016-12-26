Virginia Beach, Va (WVEC) -- Although Christmas marked a day to be back to normal for certain Hurricane Matthew victims, some are still without.

It's a slow process to recovery that the Frost household takes no breaks in, even on Christmas.

"The house is just now slowly getting put back together," said Rocky Frost. "We didn't decorate the house.”

"The Christmas tree is half the size of what it usually is. The Christmas presents were a third of what we usually have," Kim Frost said.

Normal holiday traditions are on hold for the family of four. Back in October, Hurricane Matthew flood waters damaged their home.

"This house was completely gutted," said Rocky.

Christmas wasn't spent eating dinner around their table, but at a relative's. The regular holiday budget was slashed in significantly. The family admits, it was a tough situation for the kids.

"We owe people money and we're waiting on the insurance company, but FEMA, they jumped in and helped us," Rocky explained.

It's much of the same all around their Windsor Woods neighborhood. 13 News Now counted about a dozen vacant homes on West Colonial Parkway.

But despite the devastation, the season inspired things like storage containers to be transformed into larger-than-life presents.

Amid the dark, vacant windows, some Christmas lights found their way outside homes.

The Frosts say when the flood waters hit, they hurt, but their spirit is getting stronger.

"We're still a family and we're happy, you know. But it's been rough."

The Frosts say the storm caused $80K worth of damage. The family just moved out of a Motel. A contractor is expected at the home to do more work On Monday.

"We had a Merry Christmas we got family. They have their grandma and it was a good Christmas," said Kim.

The Frosts don't know when they'll be done repairs.

In the latest update from FEMA, it states 5,000 Virginians have applied for assistance.

More than eight million dollars have been approved for repairs.