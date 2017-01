(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are asking for your help in locating 21 year-old Ryan Paul Benson.

According to Tonya Pierce with the Virginia Beach Police Department, Benson is wanted for allegedly stealing from the Miller Mart store after he was banned from the property.

The efforts of the Warrant Detectives to locate Benson have been unsuccessful.

