Va. Beach mom and kids go missing after house fire

Virginia Beach, VA (WVEC) -- Family members are concerned after a Virginia Beach mother and two children seem to have vanished after an odd series of events.

“She has not been able to be contacted by myself her parents her best friends,” said Moira Lamping.

Lamping's Stepson, 7-year-old Kai, is one of those gone. She says the missing mom, Monica Lamping, who also has an 11 month old daughter, is always good with keeping in touch.

That is until a fireman showed up at her door.

"The fireman came to my house this morning to try and find Monica's whereabouts with the children," said Moira.

Moira later found out the fire engulfed Monica's home off Sullivan Blvd early Sunday morning.

Two pets were killed.

“I can’t imagine she’d knowingly leave if she knew the pets were in danger,” Moira said.

Fire investigators are now at a standstill finding a cause because no one was at home. Monica was on a blind date Saturday night, Moira said.

"Her best friend Ann did watch the kids last night for her to go on a date, with somebody named Chad,” Moira explained.

Family says it’s normal for Monica to go on blind dates, but she’s never gotten children involved.

“She picked the kids back up around 5:30 last night,” said Moira. “She said something about car trouble and Chad could fix it.”

Maura said Monica later cancelled a babysitting obligation and hasn’t heard back since. Loved ones don't know if he fire has anything to do with the disappearance, but say it raises a red flag.

"We're just worried about the kids,” said Moira. “We just want to get this out there and try to get them back as soon as possible."

Monica is believed to be in a Green Jeep Cherokee.

Virginia Beach fire officials told 13News Now investigators exhausted all leads in finding the homeowner Sunday.

If you know any information, the family asks you to call police.

