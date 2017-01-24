Va. lawmakers considering bill that pushes fines on Airbnb hosts

(Photo: Photo courtesy AirBnB website)

(WVEC) -- A bill that could authorize cities to fine AirBnB hosts up to $10,000 is making it's way through the General Assembly.

The bill, which was introduced by Senator William Stanley Jr. (R), affirms the rights of localities to regulate the short-term rental of properties.

If the city allows it, the homeowners would have to notify nearby homeowners of what they are doing, get formal permission from the city and carry a minimum of $500,000 of commercial premises liability insurance.

If a city prohibits short therm rental of homes through host sites like Airbnb, a person that is found advertising their home through the service could face a fine of up to $10,000.

The bill has been referred to a committee.

