Va. Lawmakers, Cuccinelli push to end utility rate freeze

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers from both parties and former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli are calling on the governor to undo a 2015 law critics say has locked in excessive profits for the state's utilities.



The law suspended the state's ability to adjust utilities' base rates over concerns about carbon emission regulations. But Cuccinelli said at a news conference Tuesday that because the Trump administration plans to scrap the Clean Power Plan, rate reviews should be restored.



A measure repealing the law died this session. It's too late for lawmakers to propose new bills, but not for Gov. Terry McAuliffe.



McAuliffe said if lawmakers send him a bill, he'd sign it. Asked if the governor would propose a new measure, a spokesman said lawmakers hadn't shown there's enough support for undoing the law.

