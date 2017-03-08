Dog on stage, looking up at microphone, red curtain in background (Photo: Windsor & Wiehahn, (c) Windsor & Wiehahn)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Does your four-legged friend have star power?

The Virginia Stage Company will be holding open auditions for the role of Toto in their production of The Wiz.

The auditions will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wells Theater on Saturday, March 18.

Does your furry friend have the courage, wisdom, and heart needed to fill the part?

Dogs auditioning for the role will need to perform their best trick at the audition. They will need to be able to come to a stranger on stage when called, and return backstage to a handler.

According the the Virginia Stage Company's website, they are looking for a "warm-hearted, fun-loving, and energetic dog that has a special bond with his/her handler."

Appointments are not necessary for the audition, and all dogs who attend will be seen. No breed of dogs will be turned away.

To send in a resume/headshot, or any other equivalent information, email cnorton@vastage.org

For more information on the audition, and the schedule requirements for play rehearsal, visit the Virginia Stage Company's website here.

