Va. State Police: Search for missing duck hunters has resumed

Kyle Englehart and Austin Savage (Photo: Kameron Englehart)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police sent out a Tweet Saturday morning, along with pictures, reporting that they have resumed the search for two duck hunters missing since Wednesday night.

VSP Search & Recovery divers back out on the #JamesRiver today helping @VDGIF Conservation Police w/search for two missing hunters near Surry Co. #WinterStorm2018 #wxva #HRsnow pic.twitter.com/jLvJojHfKy — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 6, 2018

Kyle Englehart and Austin Savage left the Jamestown Yacht Basin around 7 p.m. Wednesday on a 16-foot jon boat. The search began when they were subsequently reported as being overdue. They had left the basin, heading across the James River towards their duck blind on Gray's Creek.

USCG became involved in the search after someone contacted it at 1 p.m. Thursday. Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said the Coast Guard search for the hunters ended at noon on Friday.

Kameron Englehart told 13News Now on Friday that his brother, Kyle Englehart, was one of the men, and that his brother's friend, Austin Savage, was the other.

After the hunters did not return from the trip, the James City County Sheriff's Office searched for them using boats and helicopters. The search covered the Black River, Kings Mill Creek, and Passmore Creek. The crews found no sign of the hunters.

A Virginia State Police helicopter crew spotted an overturned boat matching the description of the hunters' boat around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the northwest part of Hog Island.

Zilnicki told 13News Now Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads sent a helicopter from Coast Guard Airs Station Elizabeth City to help with the search Thursday. The crew conducted a search for two hours, ending it at 9 p.m. with no success.

Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish arrived in the area at 1:30 a.m. Friday and searched for the hunters throughout the overnight hours with no results.

Late Friday morning, a 45-foot response boat-medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth on scene.

Zilnicki said unless there are developments in the situation or new information is received the Coast Guard's efforts are concluded.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff's Office continued their own search for the hunters.

