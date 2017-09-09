VA1 DMAT leaves Hampton Roads to assist Florida ahead of Irma

VA1 DMAT crew members prepare to aid in Florida on Sept. 9, 2017 before Irma makes landfall (Photo: VA1 DMAT)

VIRGINIA (WVEC) -- A Virginia Disaster Medical Assistance Team has left Hampton Roads to assist with Hurricane Irma relief on Saturday.

The VA1 DMAT was notified on Friday that they activated.

DMATs provide primary and acute care, triage of mass casualties, initial resuscitation and stabilization, advanced life support and preparation of sick or injured for evacuation.

Saturday morning part of the 35 team members met in Norfolk at the Fire and Training Center to make their way to Dulles Airport. Along the way to the airport they stopped in Williamsburg and Richmond to pick up more team members.

The team will fly from Dulles to Orlando Florida.

The National Disaster Medical Assistance is designed to deliver quality medical care to the victims of, and responders to, a domestic disaster. It provides state-of-the-art medical care under any conditions at a disaster site, in transit from the impacted area, and in participating definitive care facilities.

The basic deployment of a DMAT consists of 35 persons; it includes physicians, nurses, medical technicians, and ancillary support personnel. They can be mobile within 6 hours of notification and are capable of arriving at a disaster site within 48 hours. They can sustain operations for 72 hours without external support.

