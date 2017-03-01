VBFD and Foodbank of Southeastern Va. team up for 'Extinguish Hunger' food drive

Food Drive Box (Photo: Scukrov/Thinkstock, (C)2012 {Steve Cukrov}, all rights reserved)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia have partnered up to launch "Extinguish Hunger."

The new campaign will begin Thursday, March 2.

All fire stations in Virginia Beach will become drop off sites for food donations that will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Boxes will be places just inside the front door of each station, citizens may deposit their donations there.

Items that will be taken must include:

Non-perishable food

Non-breakable containers

Nutritional labels intact

Low fat, low sodium, low sugar preferred

Formula, baby food, diapers, wipes are welcome.

"Extinguish Hunger" began as a campaign to help residents who were effected by Hurricane Matthew last October. During that period, citizens donated just short of 4000 pounds of food, which was turned into 3300 meals for distribution.

"The food drive last October was so successful," said Virginia Beach Fire Chief Dave Hutcheson. " Why not make this a permanent community project?"

VBFD will have a launch event at the Fire Administration Center located at 4817 Columbus St. at 2 p.m.

