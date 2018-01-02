VDOT prepares for winter storm in Hampton Roads

vdot_pretreatinggeneric.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began pre-treating interstates and other roads in the Hampton Roads area Tuesday morning in anticipation of snow that could come Wednesday into Thursday.

The work is intended to prevent ice from sticking to the roadways' surfaces and help with snow and ice removal.

VDOT spokeswoman Paula Miller said staff members would continue to monitor below freezing temperatures and road conditions.

Operators will work around the clock to clear state-maintained roads with a goal of having all of them open and passable within 48 hours of the storm's end.

VDOT'S Hampton Roads District has 469 pieces of equipment available for snow and ice-control activities. That equipment includes trucks with plows and salt spreaders, as well as front end loaders and backhoes. VDOT Hampton Roads has sand, salt, and salt brine to treat roadways as needed. It has the capability to bring on more hired equipment if weather conditions deteriorate.

The department of transportation encourages drivers to avoid unnecessary travel when road conditions pose a danger. If you do drive, VDOT reminds you to allow crews enough space to do their jobs to clear the roads.

Additional information from VDOT about travel conditions is available here.

