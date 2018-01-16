VDOT preps roads for more winter weather

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time this month, Virginia Department of Transportation officials are preparing for winter weather.

Here in Hampton Roads, we will probably only see light snowfall on Wednesday, but some parts of the state could get several inches.

See Also: Latest forecast from 13News Now

Crews spent Monday laying down a brine solution to prevent a bond from forming between icy precipitation and the roadway.

VDOT says they will be ready to start plowing as soon as any snow starts accumulating.



© 2018 WVEC-TV