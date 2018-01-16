VDOT proposes 'Skiffes Creek Connector' in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) – Two narrow, congested roads in James City County could soon see a little less traffic.

VDOT is proposing building a road between U.S. Route 60 and State Route 143 near the Walmart Distribution Center. It's called the “Skiffes Creek Connector Study”.

The project would redirect industrial traffic away from James River Elementary School, remove traffic from the Lee Hall community and give drivers another way to get to Fort Eustis.

Right now, VDOT is considering four different alternatives. In each option, the new connector road would start on Route 60, bridge over the creek and railroad tracks and connect with Route 143.

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

Vincent Hadad lives on Route 60, and says in 11- years the traffic hasn't gotten that much better.

“It gets real heavy, at times especially on Friday's you can call it a parking lot,” Hadad says. “About a thousand trucks come through this road every day.”

Right now, VDOT is conducting a study to find alternatives that balance cost and impact to the environment.

VDOT is also hoping to get feedback from the public. You can find out more about the study the citizen information meeting here.

© 2018 WVEC-TV