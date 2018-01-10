Vehicle hits utility pole causing power outage, road closure in Chesapeake

(Photo: Associated Press)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A vehicle accident caused traffic lights to go out on Military Highway Wednesday morning.

Officers said they responded to an accident in the 1500 block of Campostella Road around 1 a.m.

According to police, a minivan hit a utility pole and the driver of the vehicle left before police got there.

Dominion Energy was notified of the power outage. Around 7:30 a.m., they said it should be at least another two hours before the road can be reopened and power restored.

© 2018 WVEC-TV