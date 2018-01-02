VERIFY: Do freezing temperatures affect your car battery?

TYLER - QUESTION: Do freezing temperatures affect your car battery?

ANSWER: Yes

PROCESS: To get the answer, fact checkers spoke with Justin Pettway, a diesel and gas technician at All Tune and Lube in Tyler.

Pettway told our sister station, CBS19 the harsh cold temperatures can drain car batteries.

He said to prevent your battery from dying, you should check it before it starts to get cold.

"Have it checked, make sure it's not four or five years old, because an old battery can't handle the cold temperatures," said Pettway.

