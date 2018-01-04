VERIFY: Can Emergency Brakes Snap In Cold Weather?

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Cold weather is hard on your car.

So you have to take extra precautions to keep things running smoothly especially with your breaks.

WFMY News 2 viewer Ophelia Jones wrote: " I heard once that when it is below freezing temperatures you should not set your emergency break because you are at risk of snapping the break line. Is this true? I always set my emergency break because I was also told that it helps."

To verify these questions we checked in with two local mechanics, AAA, and Toyota.

Both AAA and Toyota say you should avoid using the parking brake in cold, rainy, or snowy weather, particularly when there is potential to freeze. When snow or water accumulates around the parking brake it can freeze and snap.

So yes, we can verify that emergency brakes can snap,but the good news is isn't common in North Carolina because it doesn't get extremely cold for an extended period time.

Two mechanics in Greensboro say there's another problem that can cause your emergency brake, to fail.

"A lot of people don't use them and then use them and snap a cable or something like that," said Jay Johnson of Swedish Auto Works.

Steve Vestal of Precision Tune Auto Care agrees saying, "Most time parking breaks snap from lack of use."

Johnson and Vestal say you should use your parking brake regularly especially when parking on uneven surfaces like up or downhill.



Manufactures and mechanics around the country disagree on the regularity. Some say anytime you park you should use them. But others say use it every so often and on hills.

