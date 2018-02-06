VERIFY | Do masks and wipes help protect you from the flu?

Young woman with face mask in the street (Photo: Popartic, WXIA)

ATLANTA - With so many people getting sick with the flu this year, it's understandable that people want to do everything they can to protect themselves. But what works?

Right now, in homes and workplaces across the nation, we've all been using antibacterial wipes and sanitizers.

But do they work to help keep you safe from the flu?

11Alive talked to Dr. Sujatha Reddy, who said...well...sort of.

Yes, they do protect you, but only on the surfaces that you wipe down and then touch, Dr. Reddy said. This means you would have to wipe down everything you come in contact with for the wipes to be effective.

So, if you're that good about it, we can VERIFY this claim as TRUE!

Many people are also wearing medical masks, especially in crowded public places or traveling.

Dr. Reddy said those masks actually do help protect you in large crowds and help protect others if you're sick.

So, we can verify that claim as TRUE!

The bad news is that a number of local convenience stores 11Alive checked with are out of the masks because of the huge demand. If you want them, you’ll have to search to find them.

SOURCES:

Dr. Sujatha Reddy, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta, Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital. She received her medical degree from Albany Medical College and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

RELATED |

