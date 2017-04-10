Verify: Red light camera change in Va. Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

One of our reporters saw crews working on a red light camera in Virginia Beach over the weekend. We wanted to verify what was going on with the camera at Virginia Beach Boulevard and North Great Neck Road.

Drew Lankford, the spokesperson for Virginia Beach Public Works, told us crews replaced the camera.

Here's why: the city's contract with the previous vendor ended last year, and the new vendor uses a different type of camera.

Lankford says the city still needs to replace about 20 percent of the cameras.

We're told that should happen in the next couple of weeks.

