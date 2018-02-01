Video shows security guard body slam customer at Virginia Beach venue

(Photo: Mediatakeout on Facebook)

VIRGINIA BEACH - NOTE: This video may be graphic for some views.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A popular Virginia Beach music venue is under investigation after a security guard body slammed a patron. The incident was caught on camera, and it has since gone viral.

The incident happened at Shaka's Live on January 25, and the video has almost 9 million views.

In the video, two men in baseball caps are shouting, walking toward the club’s security guard. As the men walked away the security guard ran after them, grabbing one of the men, pushed his head into a table and then slammed the man to the ground. The patron was left unconscious.

13NewsNow showed this video to locals of the Oceanfront.

“Oh my gosh,” said Christy Guth as she watched it for the first time.

Guth said it’s that kind of violence that keeps her away from crowded bars.

“I don’t know, it’s a lot of young people drinking,” said Guth.

According to Shaka's Live management, the alleged victim was causing problems and was asked to leave. Over the next hour and 45 minutes he left and returned to the club four different times, attempting to get into the show.

At one point the victim claimed to have a weapon, and that’s when the security guard got physical.

“Tell you what, if someone came at me with a weapon I would probably do what was necessary to protect myself or my family,” said Virginia Beach man named Jason.

However, according to Shaka's Live no weapon was found on the alleged victim. That man, who is expected to be okay, has taken out a citizen warrant against the security guard for assault, which would be a misdemeanor.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is also investigating the case to see if felony charges are warranted.

