VIDEO: Wrong-way driver seen on James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Drivers reported seeing someone driving the wrong way on the James River Bridge last week and the incident was caught on Facebook.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police, officers received several calls on March 7 shortly after 3:10 p.m. about a silver sedan going northbound in the southbound lanes of US-17 (JRB) heading to Newport News.

Sgt. Anaya says the vehicle stopped and turned around before a trooper arrived at the scene.

The driver was gone once the trooper arrived, but it appears no one was hurt in the incident.

