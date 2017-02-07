WVEC
Close

Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado

Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area.

WWLTV.com , WWL 2:45 PM. EST February 07, 2017

Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.


(© 2017 WWL)

WVEC

Multiple tornadoes slam New Orleans area

WVEC

Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories