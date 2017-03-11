Vigil held to honor 21 dogs found dead in Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) --- Regina Quinn fights for dogs in Hampton as the head of Blue Angels Pitbull Advocacy and Rescue Resource.

“We respond to dogs tied up in yards, we try to talk to owners who aren’t caring for their animals,” said Quinn.

When Quinn learned that 21 pit bulls were found dead in a Hampton home, she sprang into action and organized a vigil.

“We’re hoping to light up this corner like it’s daylight tonight,” said Quinn.

Over a hundred people from the community gathered with candles, dog toys and flowers to honor the pit bulls.

Elizabeth Cilia said she attended because she owns several pit bulls and was horrified when she learned what happened.

“Seeing the house next door and feeling like there had to have been people that heard these poor dogs,” said Cilia. “21 of them in a house.”

During the vigil, organizers named the 21 dogs that were found dead as a way to remember them with love rather than fear.

“We wanted to give them names that were empowering,” said Quinn.

Quinn said she hopes the vigil will encourage others to report animal cruelty if they see it so animals can be rescued before it’s too late.

