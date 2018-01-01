Violent start to 2018 in Norfolk; four shootings in 24 hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 2018 had a violent start in Norfolk with four shootings in the matter of 24 hours.

The string of violence started Sunday at 4 a.m. on Tait Terrace. 19 year old Trajon Rivera was in his garage with his brother and some friends when a gun accidentally went off, according to his uncle, William Rivera.

“I don’t know how you deal with something like this. You know, they’re supposed to bury us, we’re not supposed to bury our children,” said Rivera.

Rivera was the youngest of five siblings and a Granby High School graduate. His uncle said the teen dreamed of being a cook and opening up a food truck with his brother.

“He had dreams, he had goals that he wanted to achieve and he just didn’t make it there,” said Rivera.

Police are investigating Rivera’s death as a murder.

Later in the day Sunday at 8 p.m., a woman was shot multiple times in Ward’s corner on Virginian Drive.

A neighbor didn’t want to speak on camera but said a shooting hasn’t happened in decade in his quiet Norfolk neighborhood.

Police aren’t releasing the woman’s name or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but she later died at the hospital.

Then, 40 minutes after the clock struck midnight and ushered in 2018, police say a man was murdered on West 35th street. They said they’re waiting to release his identity until his family has been notified.

20 minutes later at 1 a.m., a 41 year old man was shot on Norview Avenue.

Resident Aleenia Williams said her two kids heard the gunshots from inside her apartment.

“My kids were like ‘they shooting…like mommy they shooting’ so I told them to get on the floor until you know it’s over,” said Williams.

When Williams woke up to go to work Monday, she said she found two bullet holes through her car windows.

“I mean I was mad,” said Williams. “It’s making me miss my money.”

The 41 year old man is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

