Virginia Beach cocaine trafficker gets 11 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Jesus Lee, 37, was the intended recipient of five kilograms of cocaine shipped in a tractor-trailer to Hampton Roads. After the cocaine was found during an out-of-state traffic stop, DEA agents supervised a controlled delivery to Lee, who received the drugs at an industrial park in Chesapeake.

After exchanging a bag of cash for the cocaine, Lee was immediately arrested. He pleaded guilty on July 6, 2016.

At sentencing, Lee was said to have received dozens of kilograms of cocaine during the conspiracy.

